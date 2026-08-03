U.S. Navy Capt. David Huljack, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, left, delivers remarks as the guest speaker during a change of command ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Nathan Calcamuggio relieved Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev as commanding officer. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 23:48
|Photo ID:
|9850620
|VIRIN:
|260805-N-CL550-1157
|Resolution:
|7863x5242
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Dewey Holds Change of Command Ceremony
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