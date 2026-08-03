USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class Kendra Sisayaket, a member of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs during a change of command ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Nathan Calcamuggio relieved Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev as commanding officer. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)