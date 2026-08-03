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    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan [Image 1 of 14]

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    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class Kendra Sisayaket, a member of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs during a change of command ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Nathan Calcamuggio relieved Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev as commanding officer. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 23:48
    Photo ID: 9850616
    VIRIN: 260805-N-CL550-1031
    Resolution: 8158x5439
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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    USS Dewey
    CFAY
    DESRON 15
    Change of Command
    Yokosuka
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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