NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, pose for a photo with Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) interns during a poster showcase at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The event highlighted collaboration between NPS, military leaders and industry in support of defense-focused research and education. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9847533
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-CO617-1006
|Resolution:
|9520x6336
|Size:
|13.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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