NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, pose for a photo with Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) interns during a poster showcase at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The event highlighted collaboration between NPS, military leaders and industry in support of defense-focused research and education. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)