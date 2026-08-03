The NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer is installed at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California. The system supports NPS and approved research partners conducting defense-focused research in artificial intelligence, cyber, autonomy, modeling and operational analysis. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9847507
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-CO617-1002
|Resolution:
|2253x3000
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.