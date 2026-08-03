(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Zadi Watkins 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer is installed at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California. The system supports NPS and approved research partners conducting defense-focused research in artificial intelligence, cyber, autonomy, modeling and operational analysis. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9847507
    VIRIN: 260722-N-CO617-1002
    Resolution: 2253x3000
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nVidia
    students
    Education
    NPS
    Naval Post Graduate school
    Bureau of Intelligence and Research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery