NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), greets Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, during the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer commissioning event at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The visit included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, research demonstrations and a fireside chat with military, academic and industry leaders. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9847502
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-CO617-1001
|Resolution:
|9158x6095
|Size:
|10.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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