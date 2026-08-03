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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 1 of 6]

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Zadi Watkins 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), greets Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, during the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer commissioning event at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The visit included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, research demonstrations and a fireside chat with military, academic and industry leaders. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9847502
    VIRIN: 260722-N-CO617-1001
    Resolution: 9158x6095
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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    nVidia
    Navy
    Education
    NPS
    Naval Post Graduate school
    research

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