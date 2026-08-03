Date Taken: 07.22.2026 Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:08 Photo ID: 9847502 VIRIN: 260722-N-CO617-1001 Resolution: 9158x6095 Size: 10.53 MB Location: US

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This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.