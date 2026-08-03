NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS); U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Command; and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, speak during a research poster session at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The visit included the commissioning of the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer and discussions with NPS students, faculty and researchers about defense-focused education and applied research. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)