Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, delivers remarks during the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer commissioning ceremony at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The ceremony marked the launch of the first NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer in the U.S. military and highlighted collaboration in support of defense-focused education and research. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9847523
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-CO617-1003
|Resolution:
|7286x4849
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.