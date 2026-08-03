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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 6]

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Zadi Watkins 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, delivers remarks during the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer commissioning ceremony at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The ceremony marked the launch of the first NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer in the U.S. military and highlighted collaboration in support of defense-focused education and research. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9847523
    VIRIN: 260722-N-CO617-1003
    Resolution: 7286x4849
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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