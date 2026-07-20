350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training

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U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Paul Boothe, left, range noncommissioned officer in charge, provides weapons instruction to Capt. Kesha Hill, a Civil Affairs officer specializing in public education assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command, during M17 pistol familiarization training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 1, 2026. The training develops individual lethality, strengthens weapons proficiency and reinforces the disciplined, combat-ready mindset required to support warfighting and prevail in contested environments. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)