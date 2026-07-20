350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training

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A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command engages targets with an M17 pistol during familiarization training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 1, 2026. The training develops individual lethality, strengthens weapons proficiency and reinforces the disciplined, combat-ready mindset required to support warfighting and prevail in contested environments. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)