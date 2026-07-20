U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command engage targets under the supervision of a range safety during M17 pistol familiarization training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 1, 2026. The training develops individual lethality, strengthens weapons proficiency and reinforces the disciplined, combat-ready mindset required to support warfighting and prevail in contested environments. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9844383
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-QH368-1048
|Resolution:
|6090x4060
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training [Image 10 of 10], by MSG Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.