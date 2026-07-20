350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command engage targets under the supervision of a range safety during M17 pistol familiarization training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 1, 2026. The training develops individual lethality, strengthens weapons proficiency and reinforces the disciplined, combat-ready mindset required to support warfighting and prevail in contested environments. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)