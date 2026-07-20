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    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training [Image 1 of 10]

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    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    350th Civil Affairs Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command prepare for M17 pistol familiarization training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 1, 2026. The training develops individual lethality, strengthens weapons proficiency and reinforces the disciplined, combat-ready mindset required to support warfighting and prevail in contested environments. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9844382
    VIRIN: 260801-A-QH368-1003
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training [Image 10 of 10], by MSG Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training
    350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training

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    TAGS

    M17
    US ARMY RESERVE
    READINESS
    350 CACOM
    SOLDIER

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