350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command conduct M17 pistol familiarization training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 1, 2026. The training builds individual weapons proficiency and reinforces the disciplined, combat-ready mindset required to support military operations in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)