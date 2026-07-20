350th Civil Affairs Command Strengthens Combat Readiness Through M17 Training

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U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jacob Davidson, a range safety, coaches Capt. Rasheda Alexander, a Civil Affairs officer and psychiatric nurse practitioner assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command, during M17 pistol familiarization training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 1, 2026. Coaching on the firing line reinforces safe weapons handling, builds individual lethality and strengthens the combat-ready mindset required to support warfighting and prevail in contested environments. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)