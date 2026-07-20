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    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 8]

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    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Perkins 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircraft perform an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event welcomed community members and visitors to experience military aviation firsthand and to foster stronger ties between Eielson and the public through education and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Perkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9844258
    VIRIN: 260731-F-JQ106-1283
    Resolution: 7074x4716
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day

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    Eielson AFB
    Arctic Lightning Airshow

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