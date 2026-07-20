2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron conducts an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event was an opportunity for the public to learn how the 354th Fighter Wing is ready to ensure strategic competitors cannot challenge the security in the Pacific with assets like the F-35A Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Perkins)