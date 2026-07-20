U.S. Air Force aircraft perform an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event welcomed community members and visitors to experience military aviation firsthand and to foster stronger ties between Eielson and the public through education and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 13:36
|Photo ID:
|9844251
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-JQ106-1062
|Resolution:
|7319x4879
|Size:
|964.06 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.