2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, performs an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event welcomed community members and visitors to experience military aviation firsthand and to foster stronger ties between Eielson and the public through education and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Perkins)