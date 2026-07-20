2026 Arctic Lightning Airshow Military Appreciation Day

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A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pavehawk assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron performs an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event allowed visitors to learn more about the Airmen, aircraft and capabilities that support operations from Eielson AFB while highlighting the installation's role in projecting combat airpower across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Perkins)