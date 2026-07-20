MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Chelsea Lucas, judge advocate and program manager of Platoon Leaders Course, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, presents remarks at the Celebration of Women in Wrestling during the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention in Baltimore, July 31, 2026. Marine Corps Recruiting Command seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)