MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

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U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Bailee Mumaw, a student awaiting The Basic School, left, speaks to Troy Bell, head women’s wrestling coach at West Liberty University during the National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention on July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. Marine Corps Recruiting Command seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)