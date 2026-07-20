MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Steele, head of the Reserve Affairs Plans Section, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, center-left, speaks during the National Wrestling Coaches Association Battles Won Coach of the Year Award panel with David Ochoa, head girl’s wrestling coach at Northview High School, center-right, and Mitch Hancock, head wrestling coach at Detroit Catholic Central High School, right, as Jim Beichner, director of coach development at NWCA, left, moderates during the 2026 NWCA Convention on July 31, 2026 in Baltimore. The Battles Won Award is a series of prestigious honors presented by the NWCA in partnership with the Marine Corps. The award recognizes head coaches, assistant coaches, and coaching staffs for outstanding leadership, character development, program growth, and impact beyond simply winning matches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)