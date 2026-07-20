MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Steele, head of the Reserve Affairs Plans Section, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, left, stands with David Ochoa, head girl’s wrestling coach at Northview High School, center, and Mike Moyer, executive director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association, right, at the Battles Won Coach of the Year Awards during the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention on July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. The Battles Won Award is a series of prestigious honors presented by the NWCA in partnership with the Marine Corps. The award recognizes head coaches, assistant coaches, and coaching staffs for outstanding leadership, character development, program growth, and impact beyond simply winning matches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)