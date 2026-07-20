MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Steele, head of the Reserve Affairs Plans Section, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, delivers remarks at the Battles Won Coach of the Year Awards during the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention on July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. Marine Corps Recruiting Command seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)