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    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention [Image 3 of 7]

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    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Steele, head of the Reserve Affairs Plans Section, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, delivers remarks at the Battles Won Coach of the Year Awards during the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention on July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. Marine Corps Recruiting Command seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 20:14
    Photo ID: 9843764
    VIRIN: 260731-M-AK947-1017
    Resolution: 6613x4411
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

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    recruiting
    MCRC
    NWCA
    Wrestling
    Coaches
    Baltimore

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