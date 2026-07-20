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    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention [Image 5 of 7]

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    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Steele, head of the Reserve Affairs Plans Section, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, right, stands with Mitch Hancock, head wrestling coach at Detroit Catholic Central High School, center-right, David Ochoa, head girl’s wrestling coach at Northview High School, center-left, and Mike Moyer, executive director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association, left, at the Battles Won Coach of the Year Awards during the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention on July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. The Battles Won Award is a series of prestigious honors presented by the NWCA in partnership with the Marine Corps. The award recognizes head coaches, assistant coaches, and coaching staffs for outstanding leadership, character development, program growth, and impact beyond simply winning matches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 20:14
    Photo ID: 9843766
    VIRIN: 260731-M-AK947-1035
    Resolution: 7361x4910
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: LUBBOCK, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: NORTHVIEW, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: WEST LIBERTY, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention
    MCRC Hosts Exhibit Booth at NWCA Convention

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    recruiting
    MCRC
    NWCA
    Wrestling
    Coaches
    Baltimore

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