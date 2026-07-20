4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, 4th Space Launch Squadron incoming commander, speaks during the 4th SLS reactivation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. Rowland welcomed new 4th SLS members and mentioned the vision of the reactivated squadron as it merges with Spaceport of the Future initiatives. The reactivated 4th SLS will focus heavily on dynamic range management, implementing remote operations, digital safety protocols, and automated systems to enable the Western Range’s transition into a multi-user, highly adaptable spaceport capable of facilitating rapid turnaround times for a diverse manifest of launch vehicles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)