4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, center left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, center, 4th Space Launch Squadron incoming commander, stand before the presentation of colors during the 4th SLS reactivation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. The 4th SLS was officially activated back in 1994 and was previously tasked with launching surveillance and meteorological satellites into polar orbit. The reactivated 4th SLS will focus heavily on dynamic range management, implementing remote operations, digital safety protocols, and automated systems to enable the Western Range’s transition into a multi-user, highly adaptable spaceport capable of facilitating rapid turnaround times for a diverse manifest of launch vehicles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)