4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony

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Space Launch Delta 30 leadership and Vandenberg family members sit during a reactivation ceremony for the 4th Space Launch Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. Attendees gathered to celebrate the reactivation of the 4th SLS, which aims to pioneer the premier Spaceport of the Future, ensuring unchallenged access to the space domain. U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, 4th SLS incoming commander, assumed command during the ceremony. The reactivated 4th SLS will focus heavily on dynamic range management, implementing remote operations, digital safety protocols, and automated systems to enable the Western Range’s transition into a multi-user, highly adaptable spaceport capable of facilitating rapid turnaround times for a diverse manifest of launch vehicles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)