4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives introductory remarks during a reactivation ceremony for the 4th Space Launch Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. Horne mentioned the importance of the 4th SLS as an enabler of SLD 30 mission success and welcomed Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, 4th SLS incoming commander. The reactivated 4th SLS will focus heavily on dynamic range management, implementing remote operations, digital safety protocols, and automated systems to enable the Western Range’s transition into a multi-user, highly adaptable spaceport capable of facilitating rapid turnaround times for a diverse manifest of launch vehicles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)