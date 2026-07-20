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    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

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    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, 4th Space Launch Squadron incoming commander, receives a commander’s jacket from his spouse during a reactivation ceremony for the 4th Space Launch Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. Rowland currently oversees Spaceport of the Future initiatives and assumed command over the 4th SLS. The 4th SLS was officially activated back in 1994 and was previously tasked with launching surveillance and meteorological satellites into polar orbit. The reactivated 4th SLS will focus heavily on dynamic range management, implementing remote operations, digital safety protocols, and automated systems to enable the Western Range’s transition into a multi-user, highly adaptable spaceport capable of facilitating rapid turnaround times for a diverse manifest of launch vehicles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 18:56
    Photo ID: 9843671
    VIRIN: 260731-X-DW038-1204
    Resolution: 3934x2620
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony
    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony
    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony
    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony
    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony
    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony
    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony
    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony
    4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivation Ceremony

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    Reactivation ceremony
    Assumption of Command
    4th Space Launch Squadron
    Space Force
    Spaceport of the Future
    Space Launch Delta 30

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