Space reconnaissance pioneers visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — From left, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tom M. O’Neill, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James P. Collins, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sebastian F. Coglitore, and Christopher Ryan, Space and Missile Technology Center director, pose for a photo outside the center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Coglitore commanded the installation from September 1991 to July 1993, leading the Western Space and Missile Center through its historic transition into the 30th Space Wing, now designated as Space Launch Delta 30. During his tenure, Coglitore spearheaded initial Titan IV heavy-lift launches, established the baseline infrastructure for West Coast range safety, and coordinated interagency military intelligence, directly paving the way for modern tactical satellite deployments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)