Space reconnaissance pioneers visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tom M. O’Neill displays a Space Launch Delta 30 command coin presented to him by U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, SLD 30 commander, during a meeting at the Space and Missile Technology Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. O’Neill was joined by retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James P. Collins and retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sebastian F. Coglitore, who served as the first 30th Space Wing commander from September 1991 to July 1993. During his tenure, Coglitore spearheaded initial Titan IV heavy-lift launches, established the baseline infrastructure for West Coast range safety, and coordinated interagency military intelligence, directly paving the way for modern tactical satellite deployments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)