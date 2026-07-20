Space reconnaissance pioneers visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, right, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, meets with retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sebastian F. Coglitore, who commanded the base from September 1991 to July 1993, during a leadership visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. The two discussed how the range groundwork laid by past leadership is enabling Vandenberg's current "Spaceport of the Future" modernization efforts. As commander, Coglitore spearheaded initial Titan IV heavy-lift launches, established the baseline infrastructure for West Coast range safety, and coordinated interagency military intelligence, directly paving the way for modern tactical satellite deployments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)