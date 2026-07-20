Space Reconnaissance Pioneers visit VSFB

Photo By Christopher Okula | VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.— Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sebastian F....... read more read more Photo By Christopher Okula | VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.— Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sebastian F. Coglitore admires a model of the Titan IV vertical integration tower during a tour of the Space and Missile Technology Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Coglitore commanded the installation from September 1991 to July 1993, leading the Western Space and Missile Center through its transition into the 30th Space Wing, now designated as Space Launch Delta 30. During his tenure, Coglitore spearheaded initial Titan IV heavy-lift launches, established the baseline infrastructure for West Coast range safety, and coordinated interagency military intelligence, directly paving the way for modern tactical satellite deployments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Three pioneering military leaders who helped forge the nation's early space reconnaissance capabilities toured the Space and Missile Technology Center, July 29, 2026.



Guided by center director Christopher Ryan, the visiting group included retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James P. Collins, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sebastian F. Coglitore, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tom M. O’Neill—three men whose collective careers influenced the military's space reconnaissance mission.



During the tour, the group met with U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. The visit provided Horne a rare opportunity to connect directly with his predecessor, Coglitore, who commanded the base during a pivotal era in military space history from September 1991 to July 1993.



Coglitore's tenure marked the end of the Cold War and the beginning of a new tactical space era. Under his command, the installation underwent a massive restructuring, officially transitioning the Western Space and Missile Center into the 30th Space Wing, now designated as Space Launch Delta 30. During this 1991-1993 window, Coglitore spearheaded the infrastructure for Titan IV heavy-lift rocket launches, established modern Western Range safety protocols, and accelerated the deployment of critical intelligence satellites.



Horne briefed the returning leaders on Vandenberg's current modernization efforts, emphasizing that the installation's ability to support today's high-launch cadence is a direct result of the groundwork they built decades ago.