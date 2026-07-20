Space reconnaissance pioneers visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sebastian F. Coglitore, left, discusses a model of Space Launch Complex 6 with retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James P. Collins at the Space and Missile Technology Center on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Coglitore, who commanded the base from September 1991 to July 1993, returned to the installation to observe how his era's foundational range infrastructure is enabling Vandenberg's modern "Spaceport of the Future" initiatives. During his tenure, Coglitore spearheaded initial Titan IV heavy-lift launches, established the baseline infrastructure for West Coast range safety, and coordinated interagency military intelligence, directly paving the way for modern tactical satellite deployments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)