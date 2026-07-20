U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Lomeli, 435th Security Forces Squadron Regional Training Center instructor, clears a stairwell during bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training at the McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 435th SFS, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron and 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron trained alongside members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office to refine advanced tactical skills and strengthen interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)