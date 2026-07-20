U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

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Airmen assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron and 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron enter a structure while a member of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office observes during a bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training at the McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training allowed U.S. and German participants to exchange operational experience and share best practices for operating in confined urban environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)