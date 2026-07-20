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    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement [Image 3 of 7]

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    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

    MCCULLY BARRACKS MILITARY OPERATIONS ON URBAN TERRAIN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chandler Benavidez, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron security forces air advisor, clears a room during a bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training at the McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training brought together Airmen from the 435th Security Forces Squadron, 435th TAS and 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron with members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office to refine tactical procedures and strengthen interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9842401
    VIRIN: 260728-F-EV810-1461
    Resolution: 5475x3650
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: MCCULLY BARRACKS MILITARY OPERATIONS ON URBAN TERRAIN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

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    Bilateral training
    435th Security Forces Squadron
    569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron
    435th Tactical Advisory Squadron
    Hessian State Criminal Investigations Office

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