U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chandler Benavidez, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron security forces air advisor, clears a room during a bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training at the McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training brought together Airmen from the 435th Security Forces Squadron, 435th TAS and 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron with members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office to refine tactical procedures and strengthen interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)