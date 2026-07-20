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    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement [Image 2 of 7]

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    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

    MCCULLY BARRACKS MILITARY OPERATIONS ON URBAN TERRAIN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A member of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office instructs U.S. Airmen during a bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training at the McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The realistic training environment allowed participants to practice movement through confined spaces, refine tactical decision-making and improve coordination with members of their host-nation counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9842400
    VIRIN: 260728-F-EV810-1109
    Resolution: 5731x3821
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: MCCULLY BARRACKS MILITARY OPERATIONS ON URBAN TERRAIN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement
    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

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    Bilateral training
    435th Security Forces Squadron
    569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron
    435th Tactical Advisory Squadron
    Hessian State Criminal Investigations Office

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