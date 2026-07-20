U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

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A member of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office instructs U.S. Airmen during a bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training at the McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The realistic training environment allowed participants to practice movement through confined spaces, refine tactical decision-making and improve coordination with members of their host-nation counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)