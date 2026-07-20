U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

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Staff Sgt. Jonathan Lomeli, left, 435th Security Forces Squadron Regional Training Center instructor, and Tech. Sgt. Chandler Benavidez, right, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron security forces air advisor, prepare to enter a structure during a bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training at the McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. Participants practiced coordinated movement and entry procedures while exchanging techniques with members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)