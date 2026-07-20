U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

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A member of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office briefs U.S. Airmen before a bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training at the McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The briefing prepared participants from the 435th Security Forces Squadron, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron and 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron to safely execute coordinated training scenarios and exchange tactical best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)