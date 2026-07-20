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    Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

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    Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives closing remarks during a sergeant release party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Horne mentioned the commitment and tenacity required of individuals who are selected for promotion to master sergeant and his hopes for their continued success and leadership. Vandenberg celebrated 63 promotion selectees advancing to sergeant, technical sergeant, or master sergeant. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9840885
    VIRIN: 260729-X-DY416-1042
    Resolution: 5331x2999
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colonel
    Horne
    Greatness
    Release Party
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Sergeant

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