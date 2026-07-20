Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives closing remarks during a sergeant release party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Horne mentioned the commitment and tenacity required of individuals who are selected for promotion to master sergeant and his hopes for their continued success and leadership. Vandenberg celebrated 63 promotion selectees advancing to sergeant, technical sergeant, or master sergeant. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)