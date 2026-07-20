U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, middle, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, middle right, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Sanders, right, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, attend a sergeant release party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Horne delivered closing remarks during the induction ceremony, wishing all selectees a successful future in the Space Force. Vandenberg celebrated 63 promotion selectees advancing to sergeant, technical sergeant, or master sergeant. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9840868
|VIRIN:
|260729-X-DY416-1003
|Resolution:
|5319x3546
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.