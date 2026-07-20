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    Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026 [Image 1 of 6]

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    Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A cake sits on a table during a sergeant release party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Those designated for promotion are selected based on their demonstrated embodiment of the Guardian commitment and how they exemplify character, courage, commitment, and connection. Vandenberg celebrated 63 promotion selectees advancing to sergeant, technical sergeant, or master sergeant. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9840862
    VIRIN: 260729-X-DY416-1001
    Resolution: 5140x3427
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Force
    Release Party
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Ceremony
    Event
    Cake

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