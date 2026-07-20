Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026

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Vandenberg service members gather during a sergeant release party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. The selectees were recognized for their promotion and celebrated their achievements with members of the Vandenberg community. Vandenberg celebrated 63 promotion selectees advancing to sergeant, technical sergeant, or master sergeant. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)