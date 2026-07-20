Wooden plaques sit on a table before being presented to their recipients as part of a sergeant release party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Those designated for promotion are selected based on their demonstrated embodiment of the Guardian commitment and how they exemplify character, courage, commitment, and connection. Vandenberg celebrated 63 promotion selectees advancing to sergeant, technical sergeant, or master sergeant. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9840864
|VIRIN:
|260729-X-DY416-1002
|Resolution:
|4361x2907
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.