Vandenberg Mega Sergeant Release Party 2026

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Wooden plaques sit on a table before being presented to their recipients as part of a sergeant release party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Those designated for promotion are selected based on their demonstrated embodiment of the Guardian commitment and how they exemplify character, courage, commitment, and connection. Vandenberg celebrated 63 promotion selectees advancing to sergeant, technical sergeant, or master sergeant. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)