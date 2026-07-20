475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt Col Sandy Van den Mooter, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Commander, gives remarks during a Change of Command. The Change of Command Ceremony represents a formal transfer of responsibility from one commander to another, reinforcing their authority in the Air Force and support to the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)