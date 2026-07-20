475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt Col Sandy Van den Mooter, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Commander, left, renders their first salute during a Change of Command ceremony. As part of the ceremony the outgoing commander renders their final salute to the unit, followed by the incoming commander receiving their first salute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)