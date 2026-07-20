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    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 9]

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    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command

    MANDA BAY, KENYA, KENYA

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt Col Bob Rice, outgoing 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, right, receives a final salute during a Change of Command. As part of the ceremony, the outgoing commander renders their final salute to the unit, followed by the incoming commander receiving their first salute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:53
    Photo ID: 9839755
    VIRIN: 260723-F-LQ040-1051
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: MANDA BAY, KENYA, KE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command
    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command
    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Responsibility
    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command

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    Kenya
    Manda Bay
    MBK
    475EABS
    Change of command
    COC

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