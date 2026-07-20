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    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

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    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command

    MANDA BAY, KENYA, KENYA

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col Valentin Maldonado, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, left, presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt Col Robert Rice, outgoing 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, right, during a Change of Command ceremony. The Change of Command Ceremony represents a formal transfer of responsibility from one commander to another, reinforcing their authority in the Air Force and support to the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:53
    Photo ID: 9839756
    VIRIN: 260723-F-LQ040-1056
    Resolution: 4556x4387
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: MANDA BAY, KENYA, KE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command
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    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Responsibility
    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command
    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command
    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Responsibility
    475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command

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    Kenya
    Manda Bay
    MBK
    475EABS
    Change of command
    COC

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