475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col Valentin Maldonado, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, left, presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt Col Robert Rice, outgoing 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, right, during a Change of Command ceremony. The Change of Command Ceremony represents a formal transfer of responsibility from one commander to another, reinforcing their authority in the Air Force and support to the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)