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U.S. Air Force Col Valentin Maldonado, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Deputy Commander, gives opening remarks during the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command. The transfer of command signifies the passing of authority and responsibility to ensure continued mission readiness and effective leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)